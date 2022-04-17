Old TV shows prompt endless questions

While old TV shows are gone forever, they’ve left many lingering questions.

Here are just a few:

On “Combat,” when the regulars are seriously injured, why aren’t they sent home? They’re always back the next week.

How could anyone not know Diana Prince was Wonder Woman?

On “Wanted: Dead or Live,” why does Steve McQueen mumble so much?

How did Batman fit so much stuff into his utility belt?

Jack Lord’s hair: Real or not?

How could the same man who created the magnificent “Bonanza” also give us the woeful “High Chaparral”?

What exactly were the aerodynamics that allowed Sister Bertrille to fly?

How can I subscribe to the Hooterville World Guardian? I’d like to keep up with the latest news about Sam Drucker’s store, Crabwell Corners and Ziffel’s hog pond.

Some questions keep us up nights.

What’s the real reason one Darrin Stephens replaced another on “Bewitched”?

On “Petticoat Junction,” why would they build a hotel in the middle of nowhere? The Shady Rest was accessible only by train.

Did any weapon ever have more firepower than Lucas McCain’s rifle?

Why do people let Jessica Fletcher poke her nose into their business? Why don’t they tell her to butt out?

Why did every town in the Old West have a Silver Dollar saloon?

Who was the best team — the two guys on “Adam 12” or Hooker and Romano on “T.J. Hooker”?

Was anyone a more frequent guest star than Vera Miles?

On police stations, why do they always have to take him downtown to book him? Why can’t they take him to a neighborhood precinct?

When someone is burned on “Wagon Train,” Charlie Wooster slathers on bear grease and hog fat. I’d like a medical opinion. Does that really work?

On Western shows, why do they always give a villain 24 hours to get out of town? Why don’t they demand he leave immediately?

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

