Older folks have it tougher than you realize

It’s tough getting old.
Many young adults don’t realize all the difficulties that older folks face.
Last week, a woman called The Independent to talk about a call she received. Someone told her she’d won $4.6 million from Publishers Clearing House.
She knew it was a scam because the real Publishers Clearing House comes to your door rather than call.
Like the rest of us, she receives way too many telemarketing calls.
Many callers tell her she has a problem with her computer and offers to help. She doesn’t have a computer.
She has a walker, so getting to her landline phone takes a few moments.
But the woman gets her revenge. She keeps careful track of the calls she receives, and forwards that information to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
COVID-19 has been hard on senior citizens.
Unable to spend time with relatives and friends, many of them are lonely. Residents of the Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney recently wrote a letter to the editor saying they almost feel like prisoners.
Seniors are reluctant to return to church.
Many grandparents have been unable to see their grandchildren for months at a time. Babies have been born, and they’ll be 6 months old before Grandma and Grandpa can visit.
But even in normal times, the challenges are great.
In the winter, seniors worry about slipping on the ice. Balance is a major problem year-round.
There is also the constant issue of medical care.
This summer, my wife and I had a telehealth appointment. We could see the doctor fine, but we had a lot of trouble hearing him. A phone call would have been much better.
Going to the doctor is a bigger hassle during the coronavirus. I’ve seen people sitting in their cars, waiting for a phone call to tell them they may come in.
When they do go in, they have to deal with more rigamarole than normal.
It’s also hard to keep your daily supply of medications organized.
People of retirement age have to do a lot of paperwork.
Phone communication is also a problem, and not just because of clever telemarketers who are trying to fleece them.
Sometimes, people have trouble getting ahold of their grandchildren, who prefer text messages.
They’re happy to hear from Grandma, but it can be hard to get them to answer their phones.
Both young people and old worry about getting Alzheimer’s, which is a fate none of us should have to contend with.
Many older folks have to care for those who can no longer care for themselves. That work is exhausting.
Some people are capable of dealing with smartphones, but family members limit them to older models. It’s a lot harder texting on flip phones. It’s also harder to look at photos and videos of the grandchildren.
When older people go to concerts, the music is too loud.
For wives, it’s frustrating to talk to husbands who are hard of hearing.
Some annoyances are less serious.
The old Westerns on TV, for instance, have way too many commercials.
When you finally reach retirement, you should be able to enjoy “Gunsmoke” and “Tales of Wells Fargo” without constant commercials for reverse mortgages.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com