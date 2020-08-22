Older folks have it tougher than you realize

But even in normal times, the challenges are great.

In the winter, seniors worry about slipping on the ice. Balance is a major problem year-round.

There is also the constant issue of medical care.

This summer, my wife and I had a telehealth appointment. We could see the doctor fine, but we had a lot of trouble hearing him. A phone call would have been much better.

Going to the doctor is a bigger hassle during the coronavirus. I’ve seen people sitting in their cars, waiting for a phone call to tell them they may come in.

When they do go in, they have to deal with more rigamarole than normal.

It’s also hard to keep your daily supply of medications organized.

People of retirement age have to do a lot of paperwork.

Phone communication is also a problem, and not just because of clever telemarketers who are trying to fleece them.

Sometimes, people have trouble getting ahold of their grandchildren, who prefer text messages.

They’re happy to hear from Grandma, but it can be hard to get them to answer their phones.