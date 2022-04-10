Pandemic has given us drive-thru challenges

During the last couple of years, we’ve all brought home horror stories from the drive-thru window.

Restaurants are understaffed, and supplies run short. As a result, the wait for our food has become longer.

During normal times, the only huge lines you’d see regularly were at Starbucks. Or outside car washes on a sunny day.

But it’s not unusual now to see half a dozen cars waiting at burger joints and other fast-food emporiums. The eateries are having trouble keeping up.

You can’t really call it fast food anymore.

Sometimes, people like me get tired of waiting. But you’re trapped. At some places, you’d have to drive over a hefty curb to leave the scene. So you can’t escape.

I never thought I’d see road rage in the drive-thru lane.

For those who are more patient, all we can do is keep staring at our smartphones, as we listen to our stomachs growl.

Yes, I’ve gotten out of the car, thinking I’d have better luck inside. But the doors to some dining rooms still are occasionally locked.

I sympathize with restaurant owners.

We should be glad so many remained open. I also applaud the staff members who keep working.

Still, the situation is hard on customers. Sometimes, the cars lined up barely seems to move.

Fortunately, we don’t see too many orange cones anymore. Cones blocking drive-thru entrances quickly became the international symbol for “this place is closed. Go somewhere else.”

But some restaurants still close on Sundays.

During the height of the pandemic, I drove around a couple of times unable to find a place to eat. Either the drive-thru lanes were blocked or the procession of cars seemed hopelessly long. I was afraid I was going to starve to death.

We all shared battle stories. I heard of a woman waiting an hour for her food in Grand Island.

Some fast-food establishments were operated by a total of two people. I still don’t know how they did it.

Even though things have improved, prices have gotten higher.

Employees are making more money, and food supplies are more expensive.

A couple of years ago, we bought two large iced teas at a well-known, Nebraska-based chain for $2.12, including tax. Now the tab for those two drinks is $4.78.

And you still see cars lined up like jets stacked up over O’Hare.

Before COVID, drive-thru patience was required only when the mom in front of you ordered a giant meal for her family — including cheeseburgers with no pickles and Diet Coke with no ice.

Those were the good old days.

I’m kind of an expert on fast food. Much of my life is spent at the drive-thru window. I keep up with nail polish trends by looking at the hands that serve me my food.

I know what I’m talking about.

So take my word for it: Going for lunch these days can be stressful.

It’s almost enough to convince you to eat at home.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

