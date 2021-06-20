Paying your penance latest social media trend

When trying to figure out mixed emotions about social media, there are a few certainties.
One is that, for better or for worse, social media makes it easier to pay your penance.
If it is time to apologize or grovel or face shame for a mistake big or small, social media can make sure the process takes place in a very public eye.
A couple of penance-paying moments played out on social media last week to greatly varying degrees of importance.
On the lighter side, a man was stuck in a Waffle House because he finished last in his fantasy football league.
For those of you who find this absurd, you might be shocked to find out about “The League” and its seven seasons based upon a group of friends in a fantasy football league. It becomes a win-at-all-costs annual competition with creative punishments for the loser.
In what could have been a plot twist from that series, Lee Sanderlin earned the predetermined punishment of having to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House after finishing last in his league. One hour would be deducted for each waffle consumed.
Sanderlin, a reporter for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss., used his professional skills to live-tweet his stay, providing that rare social media source of joy for all to enjoy.
He started his live tweeting at 4:07 p.m.
Then came the gems like “1:10 into it. Two more waffles and one human who is dead on the inside.”
And “Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun.”
The ordeal ended after 15 hours and nine waffles with Sanderlin likely having learned his lesson — get into fantasy leagues with either less skilled or less creative team owners.
Another example of paying your penance in the social media era — and one that is far from lighthearted — came from controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Opinions on Greene vary, depending on which side of the political divide you stand.
But one would think that we could all agree that comparing anything to the Holocaust is a big mistake unless said something literally led to the death of about 6 million people.
While it is easier to laugh off or ignore comments about Jewish space lasers starting forest fires in California or COVID-19 being a bioweapon because God wouldn’t create a fatal illness (it’s easy to read over those little Old Testament plagues), comments about the Holocaust are justifiably taken more seriously.
So when a representative makes comments about being forced to wear masks during a pandemic being similar to the Holocaust and faces a censure resolution, you can safely predict an apology is forthcoming.
Greene paid her penance in front of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, with clips of her speech quickly making the social media rounds.
And things went about how you would expect, coming from an outspoken politician.
About the Holocaust, Greene stated that “it happened” and “not just to Jewish people. Black people. Christians.”
Whether Greene was genuine in her apology or just trying to cool off the heat that she was facing will be told in future months by her words and actions.
Whatever her future holds, it’s guaranteed that someone else will soon be paying their penance for all to see.
I, for one, am hoping for more Waffle House expeditions and fewer apologies for ignorance.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com