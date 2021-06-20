Paying your penance latest social media trend

He started his live tweeting at 4:07 p.m.

Then came the gems like “1:10 into it. Two more waffles and one human who is dead on the inside.”

And “Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun.”

The ordeal ended after 15 hours and nine waffles with Sanderlin likely having learned his lesson — get into fantasy leagues with either less skilled or less creative team owners.

Another example of paying your penance in the social media era — and one that is far from lighthearted — came from controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Opinions on Greene vary, depending on which side of the political divide you stand.

But one would think that we could all agree that comparing anything to the Holocaust is a big mistake unless said something literally led to the death of about 6 million people.