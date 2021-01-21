Pediatricians are experts; enlist them in our COVID-19 vaccination effort

Vaccination has been consistently proven to be one of the few preventive health measures that has positively impacted the health of our society, with lowering of morbidity and mortality, and includes real cost-savings in our health care budget. In all of our five offices, we have an ongoing system of trained professionals who administer 15,000 Influenza vaccines over a three-month period every fall — this year most were performed in drive-thru vaccination clinics in our parking lots. In addition, we administer 115,000 vaccines to children throughout the year. Vaccination is fundamental to our purpose as pediatric care providers; we also counsel all our families regarding the benefits of vaccines, we follow-up on any problems, and we are a medical home for over 30,000 children in our community.

Health Departments are underfunded and understaffed, pharmacies are new to vaccine administration, and hospital staff are overworked providing sick care. These systems are the ones being asked to initiate setup for a massive vaccination campaign. We have been running a massive vaccination campaign for decades, and in addition, we have staff we need to employ. Our current patient volumes are about 80% of our usual winter sick volumes, and as a business we have staff we want to continue to employ.