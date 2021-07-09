Pete Ricketts waging misinformation campaign on Joe Biden’s 30 x 30 Plan

The conservation goals in the 30 x 30 plan are no more ambitious that those in the New Innovation Initiative. The recognition by both the former and current secretaries of agriculture for the need to conserve more land should be seen as a unifying aspiration, especially since these policies are grounded on voluntary signup of private property owners. There is no taking. The United States is already conserving 12% of its land through the benefit of existing programs such as the Conservation Reserve Program — the result of bipartisan legislation that appropriately pays farmers to remove marginal cropland from production, and/or enhanced conservation practices on our nation’s working lands. Expanding conservation acreage far above 12% is likely to require additional policies that go beyond increasing the investment in land set-aside programs. That is why the Biden administration promised the details of the 30 x 30 plan would hammered out through stakeholder input.

As an elected official, the governor has an opportunity to educate and to help shape public opinion for the good of all Nebraskans. That opportunity carries with it an obligation to be honest and do no harm. We believe the governor is failing his leadership obligations with his misleading campaign against 30 x 30. He may realize political advantages by needlessly stirring up anger and fostering division, but the rest of U.S. in Nebraska will almost certainly lose from his gains.