Politicians on pedestals goes against values

Since the election, I have noticed a disturbing trend. I am sure it has been going on for years, but I am only now beginning to see it. When I turn on the TV or scroll through social media, I am shocked by what I see. Picture upon picture, I notice the trend. News article upon news article, I notice the trend. It is everywhere.

We seem to be idolizing politicians.

We are placing them on pedestals, making them seem like they are so much more than human. Once an individual steps into the political sphere, they are praised by one party and degraded by another. The party that praises them places them on a separate level than the rest of the citizens, which is not an American trait in the slightest. Then, when they stand on their political pedestal, they are able to exercise their power without being checked or balanced because the system has handed them loopholes when they begin to idolize them.

Instantly, these politicians become idols for the party and, subsequently, people begin to identify with them. Once we have placed these politicians on a societal pedestal, we stop holding them accountable for their actions. If someone raises a negative word against the politician one supports, we are quick to point out the good things they have done instead of recognizing that this individual has made mistakes.