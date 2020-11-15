Polling’s death is greatly exaggerated

Preelection poll results are often treated as absolutes, a binary representation of who is winning or losing. But these results are simply estimates that represent a range of possible outcomes affected by the sample size of a poll, the numerical difference between the candidates being assessed, and the margin of error — the price we pay for selecting only a sample due to the impracticalities of interviewing everyone.

Our room for error furthermore grows as we drill down into subgroups within a sample. For example, in Florida, the overall sample sizes of various preelection polls may not have adequately or accurately captured smaller groups like Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade County, who were crucial to Trump’s win.

Nationwide, the polling industry was already suffering from declining response rates, often attributed to the advent of smartphones, caller ID and an exponential increase in spam calls. But response rates have declined even further since 2016, driven at least in part by a hyperpartisan lack of trust in polling. This distrust may be insidiously dismantling one of the most vital tools we have for connecting the people to their policymakers.

Polls are not meant to be predictive but rather explanatory tools, especially for those important issues and policies that are vital to our democracy yet never see their day at a ballot box.