President Biden decides to punt on pot

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Ron Wyden of Oregon stepped into the breach. They released a “discussion draft” of their Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act that would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and allow states to set their own laws.

States effectively have forced this moment with 18 states having legalized recreational use of pot and 36 states having legalized medical use.

The lack of clarity does not encourage compliance. It gives pro-pot people grounds to flout the law and law-and-order types cover to throw offenders behind bars.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently observed that “one can certainly understand why an ordinary person might think that the Federal Government has retreated from its once-absolute ban on marijuana” and why business owners may think that it’s legal for them to sell marijuana in states like Colorado, where it is legal under state law.

I spoke with one such person today. I wrote about him years ago after he opened up a medical marijuana dispensary in California, where medical marijuana was legal, after then-President Barack Obama pledged to direct federal authorities not to waste tax dollars on marijuana prosecutions.