President Biden, where is plan to rescue Afghan translators?

Less than a month before all U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan, there is still no administration plan to rescue around 18,000 translators who worked for the U.S. military and are prime targets for revenge.

There is lots of talk on this issue, in Congress and from administration officials, but no White House action that will save those Afghans before it’s too late.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whose department is in charge of issuing special immigrant visas (known as SIVs) for the translators, a program authorized by Congress, has told legislators he’s increased the number of staff in Washington and Kabul dedicated to issuing the visas and is streamlining the process.

That’s fine, since State Department personnel were gutted by the last administration, and U.S. embassies were further downsized due to COVID-19. But, as Rep. Michael McCaul told Blinken, “There’s no way special immigrant visas can be processed that quickly [before the pullout].”

Blinken has shown intense interest in the SIVs issue in the past, as it applied to Iraqi translators, but in this case, his moves are too little, too late.