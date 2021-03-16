Proposed amendment would give Nebraskans a voice on property taxes

Is your property tax bill going up yet again? Are you losing faith in our elected officials’ ability or desire to provide meaningful property tax relief?

If you answered yes to one or both of those questions, you are not alone — and you should support passage of a proposed state constitutional amendment — LR22CA, that would limit the amount by which localities can raise property taxes from year to year.

Passage by the legislature of LR22CA would place the property tax limit on the 2022 ballot, allowing voters to have their say on an issue that is critical to the economic well-being of every Nebraska family.

Over the past decade, local governments in our state increased property taxes 51.8 percent. Of course, that number is higher or lower depending on where you live. According to a Legislative Research Office report, from 2008 to 2018 Nuckolls County property taxes rose 90.42 percent. In Thurston County, property taxes increased 109.28% over that period.

Overall, that 51.8 percent increase means we all paid $4,541,712,238 in property taxes in 2020. That amounts to more than $2,300 for every man, woman, and child in the state, or put another way, nearly $10,000 for a family of four.