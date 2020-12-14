Public health nurse: Here’s why I trust the COVID-19 vaccines

(Note: For those not comfortable with an mRNA vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine is another option, though its trials are currently showing 70-90% efficacy as opposed to the mRNA vaccine’s 95%.)

Second: I, too, have concerns about long-term vaccine safety. Truly, only time can tell about any long-lasting effects of the vaccine, but we must first survive the pandemic in order to be affected by long-lasting effects — survival that is made more likely by receiving the vaccine. More than a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, and the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that number to nearly double over the next four months. The more time we spend on research and development and getting comfortable with the idea of the vaccine, the more people who will get sick and possibly die.

These vaccines have been developed quickly as a result of safety trials, efficacy trials, manufacturing and distribution planning happening concurrently rather than sequentially as they have in the past. No part of the process has been skipped — instead, it is all being done at the same time and must all be completed satisfactorily before any vaccine is approved by the FDA and offered to the general public. This saved time is a gift, and I accept it gladly.