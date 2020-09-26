Quintessential Grand Island experiences

Some experiences define life in Grand Island.
Let’s look at a few of those treasured local traditions.
— Drivers waiting patiently for a mother and her ducklings to cross the street.
— Hearing what Kent Boughton has to say about the weather.
— Petting the comfort dogs that turn up just about everywhere.
— Candidates for office skirmishing over yard signs.
— People speculating about the arrival of a new restaurant.
— Gun collectors checking out the inventory at GI Loan.
— Defendants failing to show up for appearances at the courthouse.
— Travelers becoming intimately familiar with the Dallas airport.
— People rushing to close-out sales at stores they previously neglected.
— Cattle getting loose on Stuhr Road.
— Seeing extraordinarily long lines of cars outside Starbucks and the Second Street McDonald’s.
— Young people playing disc golf and older folks playing pickle ball at Stolley Park.
— Local companies stepping up in a big way to support the Nebraska State Fair.
— Watching a hard-fought battle between Northwest and Aurora.
— Taking the four-way test at Rotary meetings.
— Riverside Golf Course hosting all manner of dinners and banquets.
— Kermit’s, Gosda’s and Mr. G’s competing hard for the carwash dollar.
— Seeing large throngs of people at the State Fair on Senior Day.
— Being startled by real estate valuations in June.
— Seeing elegant llamas and strange-looking rabbits at the State Fair.
— People ordering pad thai and drunken noodles from Sticky Rice.
— Trying to distinguish one children’s museum from another.
— Seeing hundreds of people taking their dogs for a walk.
— One hospital gearing up to take on another one.
— Great volunteers helping out at the State Fair.
— Waiting in your car for a train to pass.
— Hearing an announcement at Bosselman Travel Center that “We currently have no wait for a shower.”
— Keeping up with the openings and closings of Gordmans. “They go out of business every few years,” one person wrote online. “It seems to be how they roll.”
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
