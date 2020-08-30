Racial injustice one topic that must be discussed

The professional sports world shut down for the second time this year.
And, in an upset, it wasn’t COVID-19-related.
Instead, much of the professional sports world in the United States closed down for several days in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
The NBA, WNBA and MLS all postponed games starting on Wednesday. The NHL followed up a day later. The men’s and women’s tennis tours did the same at their events.
Some MLB games also were called off. The New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field, observed a 42-second moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson, walked back to their dugouts and left behind a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt covering home plate.
Meanwhile, if anybody wanted to see some heated, opinionated takes on Twitter, this was the week for you.
In what is sadly becoming too common of an occurrence, the shooting of a Black man by police has sparked protests and much debate across the country.
There are those who point out that things desperately need to change. Racism is real and still very much an issue in our country.
Statistics indicate that while Black Americans make up 13% of the population, they are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans, according to the Washington Post.
It’s tough to deny that racism plays at least some part in those statistics.
And this is where the emotions really fly.
In no way, shape or form are most people claiming that all law enforcement officers are racists. A large, large majority are hard-working people willing to put their lives on the line to help protect their communities.
Yet, way too often the discussion about this important topic devolves into a “Black Lives Matter” vs. “Blue Lives Matter” argument. And too many people believe that you have to be on one side or the other.
Maybe that’s why professional athletes getting involved in the discussion is so dearly needed.
Yes, this will lead the “stick to sports” crowd to speak out. But if we all stuck to our jobs, very few people would be able to discuss the important issues that face this country.
There are those who point out that the protests about police shootings that turn violent and lead to property damage and looting will damage minority communities more than they help them.
But then how can those same people complain about athletes who use peaceful means to try to bring attention to racism and other social issues? I doubt if the naysayers will ever change their minds and say that Colin Kaepernick might have been right — at least about the issues that he was trying to bring to the forefront — but look at what has happened across this country since he began kneeling during the national anthem.
Google searches can be depressing. It’s easy to locate a slideshow of “Black people killed by police in the U.S.”
If professional sports leagues shutting down for a few days can cause at least a few people to think about racism in this country, then it was something that needed to happen decades ago.
Some people simply don’t accept that racism is real or a widespread issue in 2020.
But how am I as a white male in the perfect position to make that judgment and ignore all of the stories told by Black Americans?
You hear about “the talk” that Black parents give their teenagers when they start to drive about how to act if (when?) they get pulled over.
That wasn’t part of my parental driver’s education program for my teen.
It’s a never-ending cycle. Police shooting, protests, anger, debates, very little changes, repeat.
One of the few positives of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we have at least temporarily escaped the same never-ending cycle concerning school shootings — which drastically decrease when students aren’t in school.
When athletes of all types and colors are united to bring attention to racial injustice — even hockey players stuck inside bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton — it should be an encouraging sign.
Hopefully, this can be looked back on as a significant time of change, when our country finally comes together to take necessary steps to eliminate systemic racism.
Can’t we agree that would be a huge win for the good old United States?
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.