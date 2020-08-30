Racial injustice one topic that must be discussed

It’s tough to deny that racism plays at least some part in those statistics.

And this is where the emotions really fly.

In no way, shape or form are most people claiming that all law enforcement officers are racists. A large, large majority are hard-working people willing to put their lives on the line to help protect their communities.

Yet, way too often the discussion about this important topic devolves into a “Black Lives Matter” vs. “Blue Lives Matter” argument. And too many people believe that you have to be on one side or the other.

Maybe that’s why professional athletes getting involved in the discussion is so dearly needed.

Yes, this will lead the “stick to sports” crowd to speak out. But if we all stuck to our jobs, very few people would be able to discuss the important issues that face this country.

There are those who point out that the protests about police shootings that turn violent and lead to property damage and looting will damage minority communities more than they help them.