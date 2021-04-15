Racism is a serious threat to public health, CDC says. Look at police killings to see why

It’s what makes us fearful of getting stopped for a traffic violation because it may turn deadly, even if we did nothing wrong. It’s what makes me worry when my husband is a little late coming home. It’s what makes Black parents teach their sons early on how to act if ever encountered by the police — because they are not always out to protect. Too often we are looked at with immediate suspicion.

During the murder trial of George Floyd in Minnesota, witnesses — visibly still traumatized almost a year later — talked about the grief of watching Floyd die after Officer Derek Chauvin held him down with a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes. They expressed guilt for not being able to help because they were too afraid of what the police might do to them. A whole community traumatized.

This week we heard the story of Army officer Caron Nazario, who said in a lawsuit he feared for his life after being pulled over by two police officers in Virginia, for a reason that is still not entirely clear. “I’m honestly afraid to get out,” Nazario is heard on video saying to the officers who have weapons drawn as they ask him to get out of his vehicle. “Yeah, you should be,” one officer said. Even a man trained for war has a fear of the cops.