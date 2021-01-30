Random comments about life in general

In honor of Larry King, who died recently, this week’s column consists entirely of random comments and observations.
A good thing about snowstorms is it forces you to use some of the food in the house … I’m curious about the Friskie Moose Saloon in North Loup … Do you ever notice how many pickups are red? … Until Ray Aguilar’s horse track bill was introduced, I had no idea that 40 rods equals 220 yards … For my money, the best fries are at McDonald’s and Runza … It’s fun to sit and watch the ducks frolic in the water at Suck’s Lake … If you want to get together with me, let’s do it at Paradise Donuts … I wish I had Ed O’Boyle’s hair … Some day, I want to tube down the Niobrara with my kids and grandkids …
It sounds like lots of people enjoy morning coffee at the Cow Palace … Forecasters seem to be getting better at predicting the weather … During the pandemic, it seems like more people are out walking … The new Girl Scout cookies are a winner. I enjoyed the French toast-inspired Toast-Yay! One of the benefits of being a journalist is we get an early taste of Girl Scout cookies … Garry Retzlaff, who died this week, worked for the Nebraska Department of Transportation for 37 years, some of that time in St. Paul. His favorite job was plowing snow … Some people don’t know that CenturyLink is now called Lumen … The face masks we’re wearing help keep us warm in the winter. I wonder if the N95 is the warmest …
I’ll miss bank tellers when they’re replaced by video terminals … The best candies in the world are peanut-butter cups, Kit-Kats and chocolate-covered peanuts … In getting around in the winter, people with four-wheel drive vehicles have a big advantage over the rest of us … It sounds like young people are into Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. I’ll pass … My Sundays wouldn’t be complete without listening to the 1970s edition of “American Top 40” on 98.9 FM … Rod Rader, the general manager at Perkins, does an excellent job … Even though he left Lincoln in 2014, Husker fans still talk a lot about Bo Pelini … I still haven’t been to the Happy Jack Chalk Mine … Sometimes a wedding brings more stress than joy …
It’s embarrassing when you almost get stuck in a drive-through window because of ice … I love the big windows in front of Pinnacle Bank downtown … Grand Island has great hike and bike paths … The best movie ever is “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” … Hy-Vee has 275 stores in eight states. The westernmost locations are in Kearney and Grand Island … The Rev. Richard Piontkowski, formerly of Grand Island, writes a very amusing blog called Fr. Richard’s Ramblings … According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, these foods are edible: cattails, water cress, rose hips, pine needles, acorns and clover. The cattail is known as the “supermarket of the swamp” …
Almost every day, “Dilbert” makes me laugh … When Humanities Nebraska hands out grants to the cultural sector, I’m always surprised when Hastings’ Bigfoot Museum doesn’t get one … I don’t want hear to about “Batman.” Michael Keaton’s best film is “Night Shift.” … Start Over Rover is a great name for a pet shelter … When somebody wearing a mask says hi, sometimes I have no clue who it is … Like Emelia Richling of Northwest, numbers don’t define me … You’ll never find a more durable toy than the old Etch-a-Sketch. Toddlers could throw it against the wall, and it wouldn’t break …
At convenience stores, I’m the second guy in line, impatiently waiting to pay for a cup of coffee. The guy in front of me is buying lottery tickets … To this day, I have no idea what it means when I hear a hockey team is heavy on the forecheck … I can’t remember the last time I liked a piece of public art … Alex Trebek’s father was named George Terebeychuk. He was a Ukrainian immigrant. The family changed it before Alex was born …
On Thursdays now, if you’re so inclined, you can watch “Wheel of Fortune” 90 minutes in a row … The Kinkaider’s window says the place serves “chef-inspired beer food.” … You’ll never find me having a burrito for breakfast … It seems like there have been more obituaries in the paper than usual the last few months. I wonder how much of that is due to COVID … Jane Kleeb seems to be a Nebraska media darling … Between overhearing phone conversations and the usual gossip, there are few secrets in an office …
Driving along Highway 30, it’s easy to remember the days before Interstate 80 was built, when people stopped at roadside cafes and overnighted in motel cabins … I’ll never understand the Nebraska TEEOSA school revenue system. Longtime GIPS Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden could probably explain it to me. Maybe he’ll join me at Paradise Donuts, and we can talk about it.
