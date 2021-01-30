Random comments about life in general

I’ll miss bank tellers when they’re replaced by video terminals … The best candies in the world are peanut-butter cups, Kit-Kats and chocolate-covered peanuts … In getting around in the winter, people with four-wheel drive vehicles have a big advantage over the rest of us … It sounds like young people are into Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. I’ll pass … My Sundays wouldn’t be complete without listening to the 1970s edition of “American Top 40” on 98.9 FM … Rod Rader, the general manager at Perkins, does an excellent job … Even though he left Lincoln in 2014, Husker fans still talk a lot about Bo Pelini … I still haven’t been to the Happy Jack Chalk Mine … Sometimes a wedding brings more stress than joy …

It’s embarrassing when you almost get stuck in a drive-through window because of ice … I love the big windows in front of Pinnacle Bank downtown … Grand Island has great hike and bike paths … The best movie ever is “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” … Hy-Vee has 275 stores in eight states. The westernmost locations are in Kearney and Grand Island … The Rev. Richard Piontkowski, formerly of Grand Island, writes a very amusing blog called Fr. Richard’s Ramblings … According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, these foods are edible: cattails, water cress, rose hips, pine needles, acorns and clover. The cattail is known as the “supermarket of the swamp” …