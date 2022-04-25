Ready for a change; summer here we come

Legs bounce up and down in anticipation as school comes to an end and summer glances at us from around the corner.

Our sporadic weather is slowly settling down as the sun is starting to warm us up and the wind blows a softer breeze. The beginning of summer is looking and feeling bright.

Although it’s a little greedy, we look forward to this time of year the most. Time stretches and gives us more opportunities to do the things we love.

Making summer count is really the goal of most people that work hard all year long.

Three months that have nothing to do with school and assignments sound like heaven especially since this year has been tough on a lot of people.

Summer is the time to push aside homework and make room for pool noodles, bubbles, and water balloon fights.

Students don’t always have the time to relax during school because of homework, extracurricular activities, and clubs but summer is the chance that we have to relax and find ourselves.

It gives us the opportunity to dye our hair, come out of our shells, and take chances we don’t often take. It allows us to have memories that could last a lifetime.

I plan on enjoying the upcoming days where I can lay beside the pool and eat ice cream that drips from the tremendous heat.

Since I am a junior now, it would be a good idea to spend some time visiting colleges, getting a job, and volunteering in the community.

Having a job over the summer doesn’t seem like the most fun idea but earning the money to go out and have fun is the big perk. Being able to make relationships with your co-workers and teammates can also make for good experiences and connections.

I don’t want to spend all of my time worrying about work or college though, so I plan on having a good time by doing some things on my bucket list.

On my bucket list I hope to get more sleep, take advantage of the time I get to read and write, and spend more time outside. I want to be able to spend time with family and friends and celebrate the hard work we’ve put into this year so far.

I’m excited about being able to drive this summer since it gives me more freedom to experience new things and hang out with friends. Getting my license was a big deal for me because it allows me to go places without needing my parents to drive me.

In past summers, we’ve always gone to my grandparents house and walked to our old elementary school to eat lunch and play on the playground, but because of COVID everything got shut down and we weren’t able to do this for a long time.

Lifting the mask mandate has given us the opportunity to travel and spend time with relatives and friends again.

My parents want to take a vacation somewhere and get away from Grand Island for a little bit. We thought it would be a nice idea to go somewhere with fun activities and sight-seeing places.

My sister is already planning where we should go and what activities we should do together.

She really wants to see the ocean, so we thought we might be able to visit Florida or California. She’s having pretty big hopes this year of going to Universal Studios or DisneyLand, but my parents are still thinking it over.

My only hope is that we get to enjoy and make this summer one that we can look back on and think ‘wow, that summer was one of my best.’

To be honest I think we look forward to summer because it is the time to really change and shake things up.

The schedule we consider to be ‘normal’ is one that can be different during summer.

We don’t have to always wake up at the same time or be stuck in one place. We get to take vacations, spend time with family, destress, and make new hobbies and friendships.

I don’t know what this summer will bring, but I hope it’s filled with lots of laughs and smiles to last a lifetime.

My piece of advice would be to take this summer as a time to just enjoy life and make the best out of every situation you’re put in because no matter what time goes on and so do we.

The least we can do is have fun with the people we love the most.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.