Record number of journalists imprisoned, 29 killed in 2020

While no journalists were jailed in the U.S. at the time the committee conducted its prison census, CPJ said in a release that an unprecedented 110 were arrested or charged in the U.S. in 2020, many while covering demonstrations against police violence, and at least 12 still face charges, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker.

And 311 journalists have been physically attacked in the U.S. so far in 2020. They include four in Columbus – three journalists from The Lantern, the Ohio State University newspaper, who were injured when hit with pepper spray fired by police, and one from The Dispatch who was hit in the head with a so-called “knee-knocker” rubber or wooden bullet fired by police in riot gear.

The CPJ tracker is a database of press freedom incidents in the United States, according to the CPJ website. It tracks everything from arrests of journalists and the seizure of their equipment to interrogations at the U.S. border and physical attacks. The tracker documents incidents across the country, involving national, state and local authorities.