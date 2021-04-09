Rediscovering America: What do you know about our tax system?

“Tax Day,” the filing deadline for individual federal tax returns, is normally April 15, but it was extended this year until May 17.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the history and background of the U.S. tax system.

1. Which of the following gives the federal government the authority to levy a tax on incomes?

A. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution

B. The 16th Amendment to the Constitution

C. The Internal Revenue Code of 1939

D. Title 26 of the U.S. Code

2. In 1794, George Washington became the only sitting president to lead troops in the field when he marched against Pennsylvanians protesting a tax on what?

A. Tea

B. Newspapers

C. Sugar

D. Whiskey

3. Amid the controversy over the Stamp Act, which famous American said, “Taxation without representation is tyranny”?

A. Samuel Adams of Massachusetts