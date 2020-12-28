Regulations take California policies nationwide

WASHINGTON — A week ago, President-elect Joe Biden introduced his climate team at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s would-be energy secretary, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, talked about U.S. investment of trillions for “electric cars, solar panels, wind turbines and energy-efficient appliances and buildings.”

Biden said, “A key plank of our Build Back Better economic plan is building a modern, climate-resilient infrastructure and clean energy future.”

Biden didn’t take questions from the press or respond to shouted questions. So here’s the question I did not have a chance to ask:

Tesla, Oracle and HP have announced they are moving operations from California to Texas because of the Golden State’s onerous regulations and high tax rates. Because California has the regulations you generally support and employers are fleeing, why do you think that your climate-change gurus and higher taxes will create jobs and be good for the U.S. economy?

Earlier this month speaking at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, Tesla chief Elon Musk confirmed that he is moving operations and home from California, where income and mental health taxes shave 13.3% of millionaires’ income, to Texas, which is a state without personal income tax.