Relief checks reflect new power of our country’s suburban voters

Last month’s election brought an electoral realignment, with Georgia and Arizona flipping to Democrats on the back of a strong showing in inner and outer suburban communities. The fiscal relief deal that just came together in Congress is the first indication that Washington is taking this new suburban battleground into account when it crafts legislation, with the immediacy of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia on the minds of both parties.

Suburban voters have different policy preferences than the kinds of voters who used to decide elections in traditional battleground states like Iowa and Ohio. In this new electoral landscape, giving direct relief to suburbanites might become as common as giving relief to farmers has been.

We’re at this point because Democrats have lost their grip on much of the traditional Midwestern battleground states while Republicans are losing their grip on some of the historically red states in the Sun Belt. Between 1964 and 2016, the victor in the presidential election won Ohio every single time. Iowa was also a bellwether, swinging its vote between Democratic and Republican presidential candidates over that period. Nearby Wisconsin and Michigan were competitive, too, even if they gave Democrats a two-decade winning streak that ended when President Donald Trump won them both in 2016.