Remembering: A piece of the Berlin Wall

So many are coming. In the last few weeks every day over 2,000 people have crossed the border to West Berlin. During the past seven months roughly 150,000 have left East Germany. The East-Berlin radio is talking about that West-Berlin is a center for “international human trafficking.” It informs us that Western “fascists” are entering the East to undermine its socialist state. Controls by the East-German police recently have been very rigorous. It is summer time, no school. The gym in my old high school — like in so many other schools — is filled with cots. Refugees are living here until they know their destiny.

Early Sunday morning our phone rings. My aunt informs us that something is going on at the border to East Berlin. We are glued to the radio, constantly switching from the East Berlin channel to West Berlin news. Since midnight all public transportation to West Berlin has been stopped. Private cars are not allowed to cross. West Berlin has been blocked off. Large rolls of barbed wire are unloaded on the East Berlin side and spread out along the streets. (As we later find out, great quantities of this wire had been recently bought from West Germany. Nobody could guess the future purpose for this sale. Business is business!) Just within a few hours, Berlin is torn apart. Soon Russian tanks appear at the Brandenburg Gate. 20,000 soldiers of the East-German army, also units from the Soviet army, have been mobilized to protect the “state border against the enemies of Socialism”, the East German news informs us. After a few hours the British and American units appear with their tanks just yards away.