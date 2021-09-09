Remembering sacrifices, wishing troops well

Our country is in a time of great uncertainty as we face a multitude of challenges from around the globe. We have faced challenges in the past, and many times we have called upon our men and women in uniform to meet those challenges.

On Saturday, I will attend the sendoff ceremony for Nebraska Army National Guard 1-376 Aviation Battalion.

Throughout our history, soldiers have sat through similar ceremonies, their minds racing with expectations, hopes, and even fears about what lies ahead.

Twenty years ago, our nation faced one of the most terrible days in our history. We called upon our men and women in uniform and sent them to faraway places to fight those who would do us harm. They performed their duties with courage and honor. At home, politicians may have disagreed about the missions, but the determination of the American soldier was beyond reproach.

What we have seen in the past, and what I see in our departing soldiers, is a hope in the future of America. They are what makes this state and this country great. They represent the spirit of what it means to be a Nebraskan and an American…a spirit of dedication, of service, and of sacrifice. They stand watch over what we hold sacred. They protect not just a patch of land, but the ideals that have made us the greatest country in the world.