Removing barriers to rural broadband expands opportunity

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a stark disparity between communities with access to broadband internet and those without it. As Nebraskans all over the state adapted to new daily rhythms — working from home, remote learning for students, virtual medical appointments — it became clear that the digital divide is preventing thousands of people in our state from accessing vital services and resources. To foster a more prosperous Nebraska beyond the pandemic, broadband access must be confronted with tangible, efficient solutions.
In Nebraska, there are more than 217,000 residents living without access to broadband with speeds of 25 Mbps or faster, which BroadbandNow calls “the minimum speed for modern households.” Nationally, there are 18 million people who live on the wrong side of this digital divide, and 82% of them live in rural areas. That is far too many people to be left out of an increasingly digital world, where everything from agriculture to health care to education is driven by connectivity. At the Platte Institute, our mission is to advance policies that remove barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska. Closing the digital divide is critical to that mission.
That is why it’s encouraging to see champions of rural broadband in the Unicameral advocate for new measures that will accelerate broadband deployment in Nebraska’s rural counties. Sen. Curt Friesen, who chairs the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, introduced the Broadband Pole Attachment Act (LB455) at the beginning of this year’s session. This bill addresses one of the largest bottlenecks to deploying broadband infrastructure in rural and unserved areas.
Broadband cables are attached to utility poles like any telephone or electrical wire. However, the current process of installing broadband infrastructure to these poles is beset by inefficiencies. Right now, broadband providers must gain permission from utility pole owners, pay for modifications, and even replace entire poles if they lack capacity or have reached the end of their lifespans. This is the case even in situations where the pole was old, damaged, or near replacement anyway. These requirements slow down this important work while piling on new costs.
The Broadband Pole Attachment Act would remove these barriers. Rather than permitting utility pole owners to continue tangling broadband providers in red tape and extra costs, the bill would ensure that fitting utility poles with broadband infrastructure, also known as “make-ready” work, can be completed quickly and with reasonable and fair costs for the services provided.
Setting aside the technical jargon, it’s a simple truth that this bill would cut costs and speed efforts by broadband providers seeking to bring connections to new customers. Think of the countless aspects of daily life that can be improved with greater deployment of high-speed internet. More Nebraskans would have the ability to work remotely, to access virtual learning opportunities, and more small businesses would have a chance to adapt and reach more customers, creating an immense economic incentive to expand broadband across the entire state.
Small businesses increasingly operate online, taking their services directly to customers through the digital marketplace in order to save on overhead costs, while employing more people. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are especially prone to falling behind if they cannot use new, precision agriculture technologies that can increase yields and conserve resources.
Plenty more can be said for the increasing importance of expanding our state’s broadband infrastructure and the challenges in accomplishing this goal — it’s an issue that encompasses a wide array of industries, stakeholders and communities. The legislation currently making progress through the Unicameral, especially LB455, is a strong first step toward building a more connected and prosperous Nebraska.
Nicole Fox is director of government relations at the Platte Institute.