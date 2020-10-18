Republicans’ hypocrisy in Amy Coney Barrett hearing simply unbearable

“Please don’t tell us this is not about striking down the Affordable Care Act,” said Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who called Barrett’s nomination “a judicial torpedo they are firing at the ACA.”

It’s not just health care for Americans that would be at risk.

Barrett, who has said she believes life begins at conception, would also probably vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which would signal the end of a woman’s unfettered right to abortion in this country, and turn the matter over to states, a number of which already have passed laws that would ban abortion in nearly all cases.

There was so much irony and Republican hypocrisy on display.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who opposes abortion and has said she will support a federal ban on same-sex marriage, told Barrett with a straight face, “The great freedom of being an American woman is that we can decide how to build our lives, whom to marry, what kind of person we are and where we want to go.”

Even while we are in the midst of a pandemic that has killed more than 214,000 Americans, Trump has pushed the nomination of a judge who is all but certain to end the mandate for universal health insurance, at the very moment Americans need it most.