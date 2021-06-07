Republicans quashed a Jan. 6 probe. But it won’t make Donald Trump go away

Looking past 2022, Trump is already influencing the battle for the party’s next presidential nomination. By suggesting he may run, he complicates the potential candidacies of erstwhile allies like former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

One prospective candidate who said he won’t be influenced by Trump’s plans is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. While mostly supportive of Trump, he sharply criticized his refusal to accept defeat.

Polls show Trump remains popular within the GOP — but not the overall electorate. In a recent Quinnipiac University poll, two-thirds of Republicans wanted him to run in 2024. But overall, the same proportion — two-thirds — opposed his running.

Even if he doesn’t run, he will certainly be a factor, by supporting one candidate or by opposing others. And he will almost certainly speak at the 2024 GOP convention, where his speech could set the tone of the general election as much as the nominee’s.

Given recent political uncertainty, Trump’s future role is surely not guaranteed. He is nearing his 75th birthday. Though he has long been overweight with an unhealthy diet, his doctors said during his presidency he was in good health. And he is more than three years younger than President Joe Biden.