Republicans wish that Liz Cheney would keep quiet about Trump

They prefer the approach of Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. She worked hard in the months after the election to give the impression that she was fully on Trump’s side without actually endorsing his preposterous claim to have won big. Her probable reward for indulging the lie is becoming Cheney’s successor.

The best case for Cheney’s departure from the House Republican leadership is that her position is untenable. She was never going to apologize for voting for impeachment; that’s not her style. Republicans who thought she could also, somehow, not stand by that vote were kidding themselves. But how tenable is their own position?

Most Republican politicians would like Trump to fade away on his own without their doing anything that upsets him or his strongest supporters. They don’t want to join Trump in claiming that the Democrats stole the 2020 election. They don’t want to join Cheney in denying it, either. It will take a lot of luck to keep dodging through next year’s primaries.

Trump, meanwhile, seems unwilling to cooperate in fading away. A Republican Party that incorporates some of the changes he has wrought, moves on and succeeds is not in his interest. And even without a Twitter account, he has a flair for getting attention.

The anti-Trump faction of the party has indulged in its own unrealism. They have little influence and fewer numbers. But they have sometimes played a bad hand badly. Many of them, such as Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, endorsed a candidate in a special election for a House seat in Texas who based his entire campaign on being anti-Trump. He was predictably trounced. The likely winner of the runoff is a standard-issue Republican who got Trump’s endorsement but does not come across as a true believer in him. Any fault-finding should acknowledge that the choices available to Republicans who oppose Trump, and especially the politicians among them, have not been attractive ones. Cheney has been forthrightly saying what she believes. You could make worse decisions, and a lot of her fellow Republicans have.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.