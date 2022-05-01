Retail therapy often involves purchasing shoes

Life is so much better when you’re wearing cute shoes.

That’s one conclusion I’ve drawn from listening to hundreds of women talk over the years.

Women derive deep satisfaction from footwear.

Shoes can bring joy even when they’re not on your own feet. When one woman introduces a new pair into the workplace, they all share in the excitement.

I knew a woman who was looking forward to helping her friend pick out shoes. She wasn’t even going to buy any for herself.

I sympathize with women. I think about the pressure they feel to wear attractive shoes every day. One woman said, “You’re a guy. You don’t have to wear cute shoes.”

But maybe I’ve got it all wrong.

Perhaps attractive footwear is one of their greatest sources of happiness. Men make their lives so difficult they have to grab whatever joy they can.

No wonder they turn to retail therapy.

Over the years, I’ve learned that you can be a style icon regardless of age.

Some women are known for wearing cool shoes. They receive regular admiration from their peers. When a woman compliments another for having super cute shoes, it’s always followed by the same question, “Where did you get them?”

The elation becomes even greater if she got a good deal on them.

Sometimes I sense jealously among women. A co-worker once said a woman had “strangely small feet.” I think she meant it as a compliment.

Being a woman sometimes requires sacrificing comfort for style. But they welcome satisfaction when it’s available.

I heard a woman say, “These are by far the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had in my life.”

Apparently you can get cuter shoes if you have small feet. “I’d much rather have a size 6 than a size 8,” said my friend Carla.

No matter how much we wish, not everyone can be blessed with tiny feet.

My daughter says her friends “are healthy corn-fed girls with large feet.”

My wife says if she had small feet, she “would have been Imelda Marcos.”

Yes, some men get their kicks from kicks. A lot of guys collect expensive tennis shoes. And stylish rich men buy Italian loafers.

But women talk about shoes way more than men do.

A good pair of shoes can make a person’s whole life better.

I’ve also learned that shoes can be a weapon. My friend Tom told me a woman once killed a guy with her stiletto.

Sometimes, obituaries mention a woman’s love of footwear.

Dorothy Thompson of Grand Island, for instance, “especially enjoyed shopping for shoes, and had an extensive collection.”

Joleen McDowell of Grand Island was another fan of footwear. Earlier in her life, she worked at a bank. “Often, most of her paycheck would be spent on her love of shoes, a trait that she passed to her daughters and granddaughters.”

One of my co-workers, Jessica, says shoes are a fun way to express yourself. They also complete an outfit.

Another colleague, Jendaya, has 30 pair of shoes — one pair to match every outfit.

Jendaya, 22, owns a pair of pink Nike Air Flow shoes. Those shoes match a black sweatshirt that has a pink Nike logo.

“I wouldn’t feel as confident in my look if my shoes weren’t matching,” Jendaya says.

My daughter, who’s 35, received countless compliments from other women for her Croc gladiator-style sandals.

Women have to face expectations that men don’t. Before leaving for a cruise, I asked a woman why she was packing so many pair of shoes. She said she needed a set of heels for every dress she planned to wear.

That kind of thing never, ever occurred to me.

Once again, I’m not trying to demean anyone here.

I learned a long time ago not to criticize unless you’ve walked in another person’s shoes.

end line Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

