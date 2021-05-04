Revamping Social Security Administration: Small changes would make a big impact

For a recent example of this independence, the publication of a controversial regulation supported by the Trump administration did not proceed at the end of the term. This regulation contained a sensible reform pertaining to continuing disability reviews — designed to encourage disabled beneficiaries who are able to return to work to do so while their skills and job connections are still viable. Similarly, a nearly 10-year-long and roughly $300 million effort to modernize the vocational rules governing the eligibility for disability benefits to reflect the best evidence on the requirements and conditions of the current workplace was not published, despite advance notice, at the turn of administrations.

So there is an open question of what is the right balance for governance, and no answer will be perfect. In the past, some proposed a bipartisan or nonpartisan board structure for SSA, like the Federal Reserve or the SEC, but what works for those largely policy and legal agencies will not work for a large operational agency with the need for strong unitary leadership. Or there is the IRS model, which also has a commissioner with a term independent of the president. The IRS, however, is clearly part of the Treasury Department, stocked with political leadership, appointed by the president or the Treasury Secretary, with whom the IRS’ many regulations are designed and written. But with what Cabinet agency could SSA be paired that it wouldn’t overwhelm? Or SSA could go more fully political, with a commissioner and deputy commissioner under authority of the president and a full complement of appointed political officials. This too is unsatisfactory because, for the most part, SSA needs structural stability for efficient and impartial administration and design of its programs.