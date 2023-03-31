People often turn a blind eye to the tragedies happening in the world, too busy and preoccupied with their lives, but I wanted to shed some light on current events that have affected many.

As Americans, we are guaranteed safety and protection, but there has been no progress made to ensure the safety of children in their schools. It seems as though the government is working hard to ban things like TikTok, but it should be trying to figure out how to solve gun violence instead.

I acknowledge that people have the right to bear arms, but there should be restrictions to owning and handling a gun. Just this year, there have been around 130 mass shootings in America. The year 2023 has only begun; it is unnerving and unbelievable that there have been that many shootings in just three months. Many of these shootings go unnoticed by the public but occur everyday.

School shootings have become a normal occurrence, and many expect them to continue to occur at higher rates. It’s sad to say that many people have found the recent Covenant School shooting unsurprising. I’ve seen more people talk about the fact that the assailant is a woman than the lives lost.

Three nine-year-old children and three adults died Monday morning at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s sad to see that many lives lost; they still had a lot to live for. I pray everyday that they are no longer scared and are in a better place.

Many of the students who were evacuated will continue to suffer the aftermath of the shooting. People often suffer from trauma, anxiety and depression after shootings. Many of these students will remember this terrible day and relive it again and again. Something needs to be done before more innocent lives are lost.

I can’t say I know a lot about guns, but I know that a lot of lives have suffered behind them. There needs to be greater security and background checks when a person buys a gun. There needs to be some type of system that can guarantee the safety of students and people in America.

My brother is currently in the process of buying a gun, but my parents have let him know that he will not be allowed to own a gun under their house until he receives proper training. I think that something like this needs to be in place to ensure the safety of others.

Many statistics have shown that students struggle to stay in school after they have gone through a shooting. I definitely don’t blame them.

Although my school does a good job practicing drills, I still get afraid that something will happen. People have made many threats to our school this year, and my principals have handled them greatly, but there is always going to be fear and worry.

After seeing released footage of officers running into Covenant to stop the assailant, I realized that they did a good job protecting the children. They were courageous and did their job to stop the assailant. We need to have more police like this in our communities to make sure that everyone is being looked after. I did not watch all of the videos because they are hard to watch, but I’ve heard from other people that it was a sad sight to see.

Instead of focusing on issues like banning TikTok, I think we should be doing more to stop gun violence and ensuring that everyone in America is protected not only in schools but everywhere.