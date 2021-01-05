Rural downtowns were on the mend, but along came COVID-19

From October through Thanksgiving, rural Americans died from COVID-19 at almost twice the rate of their urban peers. Although that grim divide has since narrowed somewhat, it’s clear that a pandemic once associated with dense cities will exact some of its gravest damage on the countryside. A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture adds to a growing body of research showing that rural areas will be burdened by the effects of the virus — economic, medical and social — for many years to come.

Yet for all of their vulnerabilities, some of these areas were actually thriving pre-pandemic. And the crisis may even open new opportunities to address some of their long-neglected problems.

Before COVID struck, some rural areas had hit on a promising new formula for revitalizing themselves. In particular, non-metro counties in which recreation, such as tourism, was a dominant industry had the fastest rates of personal-income growth between 2010 and 2017. This was no accident: Over the past decade and a half, small towns have invested $20 billion into downtowns, helping to create some 28,000 new businesses. The recipe for this kind of growth varies, but typically involves public-private investments in existing assets, such as classic Main Street buildings.