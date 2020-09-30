Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s values cut across ideological lines, and challenge us all

The odes and elegies to Ruth Bader Ginsburg have proceeded apace, seemingly endless and inexhaustible and essentially banal.

We do this with heroic Americans. We repeat all the cliched talking points and tropes until we have memorized them. And then we repeat them back to each other, perhaps on a yearly basis.

Then we place the great man or woman on the national mantelpiece as a petrified or stuffed artifact — this was something other than the rest of us. Something too fine for this world.

Thus we never have to try to be that thing ourselves.

The late Sen. Phil Hart, of Michigan, was often called, at the end of his life, “the conscience of the Senate.” That meant, he said, “they don’t have to listen to me.” He was not going to be dealt into the game.

You don’t make a conscience a player. He or she is a curio — a lovely thing set apart. But not a utilitarian thing; not a practical person or means.

We do this with Martin Luther King. He has his day. It is set aside.

But so is what he taught.