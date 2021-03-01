Safety is top concern for teachers, teachers' unions

The main premise of the Jay Ambrose commentary published in The Independent Feb. 19 was not only wrong, the headline was a disservice to public schools, teachers and students.

In his allegation that teachers’ unions are subverting a return from remote learning, Ambrose’s main beef appears to be with educators who simply wish to ensure safety before schools are fully re-opened. Think about that: he is critical of teachers who fought to be certain that it was safe for students before returning from full remote to full in-class learning. Should we ask for, or expect, anything less from our teachers or anything less for our children?

Perhaps Ambrose was irked by lengthy talks between the Chicago teachers’ union and district officials. As talks extended, teachers threatened to strike. The district then threatened a lockout. Behind the scenes, Chicago teachers continued teaching, and Chicago students continued learning. There will be lessons to be reinforced and unfinished learning to address, but the fact is that teachers will do their best to make certain student learning is accelerated at the pace of maximum student learning.