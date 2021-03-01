Safety is top concern for teachers, teachers' unions

The main premise of the Jay Ambrose commentary published in The Independent Feb. 19 was not only wrong, the headline was a disservice to public schools, teachers and students.
In his allegation that teachers’ unions are subverting a return from remote learning, Ambrose’s main beef appears to be with educators who simply wish to ensure safety before schools are fully re-opened. Think about that: he is critical of teachers who fought to be certain that it was safe for students before returning from full remote to full in-class learning. Should we ask for, or expect, anything less from our teachers or anything less for our children?
Perhaps Ambrose was irked by lengthy talks between the Chicago teachers’ union and district officials. As talks extended, teachers threatened to strike. The district then threatened a lockout. Behind the scenes, Chicago teachers continued teaching, and Chicago students continued learning. There will be lessons to be reinforced and unfinished learning to address, but the fact is that teachers will do their best to make certain student learning is accelerated at the pace of maximum student learning.
Harm comes from those like Ambrose who paint all union actions with a broad swath of misunderstanding. He would have you believe all schools are closed, all students are harmed and the educational sky is falling. As of this writing, most schools are open or working in hybrid models. In many cases, the reopening this past fall in either model came through the collaborative efforts and designs of local school district officials and local union leadership.
Not offered by Ambrose was a definition of “if things go too far.” So, let’s define just how far teachers — at least those in Nebraska — have gone this past year.
In March 2020, teachers in many of Nebraska’s larger districts were told they would finish the year teaching remotely and were given just days to make the switch. Little of that remote “infrastructure” was in place, but teachers altered methodology and learned to “Zoom” faster than a Lady Gaga wardrobe change.
In early April, Nebraska teachers went above and beyond to help NSEA — the teachers’ union — put Teacher TV on the air. Working with News Channel Nebraska, six hours of NSEA-led K-12 schooling was piped into homes across Nebraska each weekday for six weeks.
In March through November, NSEA hosted 15 Facebook Live events with the commissioner of education, the state’s chief medical officer, University of Nebraska Medical Center epidemiologists, the executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards and others. Those events answered questions and quelled virus concerns to a cumulative count of more than 301,000 people.
Through the summer, NSEA lobbied the governor, the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors, school superintendents and others to make certain that science was followed and that schools could reopen with best practices.
When school resumed in August, many were teaching with kids in the classroom, others in a hybrid model and others still teaching entirely remotely. Those templates were in many cases designed by school administrators with the input of teachers and teacher union reps.
The results were good. In fact, Lincoln Public Schools announced this week that testing of 455 high school students and staff the week of Feb. 8 turned up just two positive cases — a .04 percent infection rate. That compares with a statewide positivity test rate of 8.6 percent at the time, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.
So, yes, the premise put forth by Ambrose that scientists say “students actually seem more in danger out of school than in school” is true. In fact, that was the case before the pandemic. You can thank your teachers, administrators, and yes, your teachers’ union, for playing a key role in making your schools safe.
Jenni Benson is president of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association and taught special education more than 30 years. Founded in Brownville in 1867, NSEA represents nearly 28,000 educators and education support professionals statewide.