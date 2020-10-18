Safety measures keeping kids in school

Last week I had the privilege of meeting with my Student Advisory Council at Grand Island Senior High.

Our students asked me, “Dr. Grover, what are you doing to advocate for us to stay in school?” They shared how being in school on site is very important to them, as it was difficult for them when we were shut down in the spring. I also have personally heard from students who told me their mental health suffered in the spring. One student told me, “Dr. Grover, we were struggling.”

The high school students I spoke with told me they are grateful for the protocols our district has implemented, including proper mask wearing. They reminded me that it’s not about the mask itself, it’s about the reasons behind wearing the masks. They know that wearing masks helps to protect others around them.

Students know and understand wearing masks will help them, their peers and friends to stay in school and to participate in activities. Our students don’t want to miss out on their special moments that come from being in school.

So, I’m reaching out to our community to advocate for our kids. We want to keep our students in school and participating in activities, as long as it is safe to do so.