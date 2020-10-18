Save the Supreme Court and save America

Just like the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, however, Barrett says she will not say what she will do on a case until she has heard the arguments, looked at the evidence and studied precedents, relevant constitutional language and relevant laws and practices, such as protecting people relying on a program. To speak out first would be like skipping trials before jury verdicts. The Democrats don’t get it and also struggle to grasp Barret’s constitutionalism. It’s not that hard. What it means is that, in deciding a case, her own preferences are not important. The language of the Constitution is.

To neglect its content is to convert the court to an oligarchy unanswerable to the people in elections as it decides on its own what the Constitution should say. Leftists contend this is an outdated old document with no grasp of modernity and that what we need is a living Constitution as formulated by anarchic, up-to-date pomposity. Excuse me, but the still-standing founding principles hold up extremely well and we have a democratic if necessarily difficult amendment process that should be ignored no more than a president’s veto.