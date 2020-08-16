What a difference a year makes.
Or, in 2020, what a difference a month ... or a week ... or a day ...
Still, a lot can change over 366 days with a Leap Day thrown in for good measure.
There was the odd start to the school year last August at Grand Island Senior High.
Due to the discovery of nontoxic mold in some classrooms, the first day of school was pushed back. Summer vacation for the students was extended by two days so that the mold situation could be safely handled.
That situation was quite the talker. One of the largest high schools in the state of Nebraska not allowing students (or staff) in the building because of health issues?
We would never see anything like that again.
Well ...
After what seemed like the longest and oddest spring break in history, many schools around the area reopened this past week to hold in-person education again for the first time in five months.
Grand Island Public Schools offered parents the option to have their children continue to learn virtually or to resume in-building education.
It’s a nice choice to have in a world shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There isn’t a one-choice-fits-all decision to be made. Each family had to take the needs of their child(ren) into consideration.
For some whose schools offered the choice, the right decision for one child might not be the right decision for another in the same family.
As a parent, you can feel comfortable with what your family ultimately decided, but there’s still a little unease about whether you are doing what is best for your children.
I’d never criticize another family’s decisions in these tough times.
There are plenty of others who will be happy to do that for you on social media. I think that 75% of the people on Twitter should change their handles to Judgy McJudgealot.
When it comes to our children — and especially school-related sports and activities — tempers can flare quickly.
With the “postponement” of the Big Ten’s fall sports season, it is easy to wonder how long athletics and activities can continue at high schools in Nebraska.
The Grand Island Senior High football team is just over midway through a two-week quarantine after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. GIPS middle school activities are postponed indefinitely.
There were no classes at Broken Bow’s middle school/high school building on Friday after a staff member tested positive.
I think everyone wants the best for the students. But there sure is a debate about what exactly “the best” would be.
When it comes to sports, it would be nice to think that “let them play” and “keep them safe” aren’t two exclusive beliefs. These aren’t easy times for anybody, and certainly there must be a focus on both the physical and mental well-beings of our youths.
An emphasis of wearing of masks along with frequent sanitizing of desks and hands means that schools are doing the best that they can to protect students from the coronavirus.
I’m not sure that it should have taken a worldwide pandemic to make us realize that the germ-infested 18-and-under crowd regularly should be masked and sanitized, but we have reached that point.
Maybe one of the bright spots to come out of this horrible mess is that the flu bug will find out that it’s a little tougher to rampage its way through an entire school building when its season arrives.
And, from what I’ve seen and heard, our youngsters probably could give many adults a lesson on handling wearing masks for extended periods of time. They seem to roll with things a lot better than us old geezers.
It would be nice to know exactly when this is all going to end, when the phrase “social distancing” will disappear from our lexicon.
Fingers crossed, next August students can enter and exit school buildings wherever they like without masks (keep the hand sanitizer around, though).
Then we can say with a wide smile on our faces, “What a difference a year makes.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
