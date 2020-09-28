Senate GOP meets its match in virtual debate

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was concise and precise this week: “We will ... conduct thorough and deliberate hearings. We will move forward without delay.”

But Cotton-2020 was countered, far more eloquently, by Cotton-2016: “Why would we squelch the voice of the populace? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the makeup of the Supreme Court? ...The stakes are high and we cannot rush this decision. This nomination should not be considered by the Senate at this time.”

And Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., falling into step behind Trump in 2020, was totally outdebated by Cruz-2016, who said: “For 80 years, it has been the practice that the Senate has not confirmed any nomination made during an election year, and we shouldn’t make an exception now.”

Senate Republicans have fallen into lockstep behind their president. They are all about allowing Trump to do in September 2020 what they refused to allow Obama to do in February 2016, on the grounds that February was too late.

The Senate Republicans don’t care if you are thinking they are hypocrites. They’d rather have you thinking about that than about the fact that they have fearfully permitted Trump to lure your family, friends and neighbors to his rallies where they are still being packed together, unmasked and vulnerable to the killer COVID-19.

And they especially hope you don’t know that on Nov. 10, Trump’s probably newly packed Supreme Court will be hearing a case about killing the Affordable Care Act — including its coverage of preexisting conditions that is your best and last line of defense. Even as the pandemic’s Second Wave endangers us all.

