Do you love books? Do you love discussing books with others? Have you given one the Grand Island Public Library’s book clubs a try?

We have a few different book clubs that may pique your interest. Attend one, or all, of them, all happening at the library.

One of interest is our general Book Club. This book club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month, and discusses a wide range of popular fiction and nonfiction. For June, the focus will be on the One Book One Nebraska selection, “The Mystery of Hunting’s End,” by mystery author Mignon G. Eberhart.

This murder mystery, reminiscent of many Golden Age mysteries, like those by Agatha Christie or Ngaio Marsh, is set in the Nebraska Sandhills and will keep you wondering whodunit. As a special celebration for One Book, One Nebraska, there will be a showing of the 1938 movie, “Mystery House,” starring Dick Purcell and Ann Sheridan, which is based on the book. This will be at 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 5.

Upcoming titles for this book club include “The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party,” by Daniel James Brown in July; and “The 100 Years of Lenni and Margot,” by Marianne Cronin for August.

If you enjoy learning all about local history, try attending our Bygone Book Club. Now entering its third season, this book club meets at 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month from August to April. The Bygone Book Club discuss many books related to local and Nebraska history. You can read the book and come to discuss it, or just attend to learn more about history.

Each meeting is led by a local history enthusiast from the area. Past selections have included Robert Manley’s “Platte Valley Chronicles,” Robert Perry’s “The Sheep King: The Story of Robert Taylor,” and “Doorway to Freedom: The Story of David Kaufmann,” by William E. Ramsay. Keep an eye out soon for an announcement of the 2023-2024 Bygone Book Club selections.

This summer, there will be a trial run of two new book clubs. One is Cooking the Books. You might have seen the social media posts from the library, now join the book club. If you are a fan of food, cooking, and trying new recipes you will enjoy Cooking the Books. Participants will select a cookbook, test a recipe (or a few), and bring one of their creations to share with the group. Members will then discuss their cookbooks, the recipes, the cooking experience, and more.

Cooking the Books meet at noon Saturday, June 24, with the theme Celebrity Chefs & Cookbooks. Registration is required for Cooking the Books.

The other new book club will be Crimetime, a true crime book club. If you are a fan of murder mysteries and mayhem, true crime, and watch all the documentaries and listen to all the podcasts, this book club will be for you.

Crimetime will be meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, and will be focus on “Bloody Lies” by John Ferak. “Bloody Lies” covers the Easter 2006 Murdock, Nebraska, murders of Wayne and Sharmon Stock. Registration is preferred, but not required for the Crimetime Book Club.

There are so many other great events going on at the library this summer, there are just too many to list here. Check out our calendar of events at https://grand island.evanced.info to see all of the many programs.

And of course, with it being summer reading season, don’t forget to log your reading minutes for chances to win fabulous prizes. Sign up on our Beanstack site at https://gilibrary.beanstack.org.

We look forward to seeing you at a book club!