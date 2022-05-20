Shrine elephants need protection in a sanctuary

My late father was a Shriner for 50 years, and when I was young my family always went to the annual Shriner’s Circus. Back then, it was an enjoyable event. However, in modern times, there have been reports of wild animals being starved or whipped to do silly tricks. I believe the gentleman when he says his elephants are important to him. However, I have come to the realization that wild animals such as elephants, lions, tiger, zebras, etc. belong in what I call “animal sanctuaries” — not penned-up in a zoo, but kept in a sheltered free-range area that resembles their native habitat.