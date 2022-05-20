Shrine elephants need protection in a sanctuary

Having family in Grand Island, I read the Independent’s article: “Owner of Shrine elephants says his animals have a good life.”
My late father was a Shriner for 50 years, and when I was young my family always went to the annual Shriner’s Circus. Back then, it was an enjoyable event. However, in modern times, there have been reports of wild animals being starved or whipped to do silly tricks. I believe the gentleman when he says his elephants are important to him. However, I have come to the realization that wild animals such as elephants, lions, tiger, zebras, etc. belong in what I call “animal sanctuaries” — not penned-up in a zoo, but kept in a sheltered free-range area that resembles their native habitat.
If paying-customers want to see such animals, let them pay to enter an animal sanctuary led by a tour guide. I feel the days of Shrine Circuses may be dwindling. Times have changed. Animal rights are foremost in many peoples’ minds. I wish the elephants well. Hopefully, they will get a stable life whereby they are in a sanctuary and not jostled around the country.