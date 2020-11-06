Skip the doctor and head to the pharmacist for a vaccine

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that pharmacists in all 50 states are now able to administer the full schedule of lifesaving immunizations for children ages 3 to 18. As immunizing pharmacists and faculty at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, we want parents and guardians to know that this authorization now makes it easier and more convenient than ever to keep your children up to date on these important vaccines — especially as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents have had plenty to juggle during the coronavirus pandemic, including managing both the mental and physical health of their children. Fear and anxiety about the health implications of contracting the virus and the virtual format of most public schools in the spring and this fall have caused many Americans to forgo their usual preventive health care measures, including staying up to date on childhood immunizations.

Childhood immunization rates across the country have decreased dramatically since the pandemic’s onset. According to the Maryland Department of Health, for example, in April the number of vaccine doses administered to children ages 0 to 18 years old in Maryland was down 56% compared to last year.