Some parents get more involved in Pinewood Derby than they should

On race day, many young Scouts basically are seeing their entries for the first time.

And don’t be too judgmental. At least I didn’t cheat. There’s no rule against racing with sparkling axles.

Even if I had violated a sacred Pinewood law, the statute of limitations probably has passed. At least I hope so. It would be embarrassing to get a phone call from the Scoutmaster General.

Now that it’s time to wash my hands of the whole thing, I should probably wipe them on a pine tar rag.

Like many parents, my wife and I were den leaders. I’ve never been so exhausted as when a group of 9-year-olds left our home each week. Having to keep those youngsters entertained and under control for one hour gives me a ton of respect for teachers.

Scouting is good for kids. Decades later, my children have vivid memories of their camping experiences.

But Scouting is also good for Mom and Dad.

It’s through Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts that a lot of parents get to know each other. Long after our kids are grown, we’re still familiar with other adults because of our time together in Scouting.

Enjoying raceway glory is just a side benefit that comes only to a chosen few.