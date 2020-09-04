Some parents get more involved in Pinewood Derby than they should

I have a terrible confession to make.
It’s time to finally come clean with a secret I’ve been sitting on for 27 years.
In 1993 in Omaha, I gave my two sons way more help with their Pinewood Derby cars than I should have.
I know, I know. Cub Scouts are supposed to fashion the little wooden speedsters with little parental supervision.
But I just got carried away.
After years of failure, beginning with my own Pinewood incompetence in the 1960s, I finally found the key to success.
I was known for ungainly entries that wobbled down the track, a few coins taped to the top of them. Using every ounce of allowable weight is an essential ingredient in the fascinating world of Pinewood Derby.
Here’s where the dark side came in: One year, I ordered a little booklet that offered the treasured secrets to Pinewood prosperity.
I read over it like a general studying a map before a military assault. The biggest key was to grind the little metal axles to within a micrometer of their lives. With a power drill and sandpaper, I stayed up late at night, polishing those axles to the point they could temporarily blind someone.
I also used the other Pinewood Derby standbys — plenty of graphite and carving holes for the weights in the bottom of the car.
But we focused heavily on the axles. My wife was a co-conspirator in wielding the power drill.
When the day arrived, our plan worked. We achieved a breakthrough.
I finally — err, I mean, our kids — won respect from our racing peers. I felt like I’d earned the pole position at Indianapolis.
One parent, in particular, was clearly upset about our racing prowess. He couldn’t figure out how my sons were beating his motorhead son. Unlike him, I clearly didn’t know anything about cars. I was just a journalist.
What was my secret? It was driving him absolutely crazy. I saw him grumbling to his son more than once.
It was easily the highlight of my athletic career.
When most people think about their greatest competitive achievement, their thoughts take them back to a playing field or a gymnasium.
For me, it was a wonderful Sunday afternoon in the parish hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
It was great to, at long last, gain the admiration of my colleagues around the track.
I didn’t feel guilty that day, although it’s nice to finally lay bare my sordid past.
There’s consolation in knowing I’m hardly the only parent to pay undue attention to Pinewood Derby.
On race day, many young Scouts basically are seeing their entries for the first time.
And don’t be too judgmental. At least I didn’t cheat. There’s no rule against racing with sparkling axles.
Even if I had violated a sacred Pinewood law, the statute of limitations probably has passed. At least I hope so. It would be embarrassing to get a phone call from the Scoutmaster General.
Now that it’s time to wash my hands of the whole thing, I should probably wipe them on a pine tar rag.
Like many parents, my wife and I were den leaders. I’ve never been so exhausted as when a group of 9-year-olds left our home each week. Having to keep those youngsters entertained and under control for one hour gives me a ton of respect for teachers.
Scouting is good for kids. Decades later, my children have vivid memories of their camping experiences.
But Scouting is also good for Mom and Dad.
It’s through Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts that a lot of parents get to know each other. Long after our kids are grown, we’re still familiar with other adults because of our time together in Scouting.
Enjoying raceway glory is just a side benefit that comes only to a chosen few.
I’ll never own a Lamborghini. But I engineered a wooden block with shiny axles, spewing excess graphite, that could blaze down a ramp like nobody’s business.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
