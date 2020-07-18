I love a good romantic comedy. One of my all-time favorites is “While You Were Sleeping,” a charming film I could watch over and over.
My wife, though, prefers murder mysteries. If she’s watching a show, a dead body has to turn up in the first 10 minutes.
When we started on one program recently, I warned her there would be no murders.
“Why watch it then?” she said.
Last weekend, we started a movie called “Not Another Happy Ending.”
A few minutes after it began, Kenna said, “This is a dumb rom-com, isn’t it?”
Why does she detest romantic comedies?
“They’re brainless. They’re stupid. They look at relationships on a surface level.”
They’re also way too sweet for her.
“Give me a good murder any day,” she says. “Not because I like death, but because it’s a puzzle. In rom-coms, you know the ending before it starts.”
Yes, we all know Sandra Bullock will end up with Bill Pullman. But it’s still fun getting there.
Besides, what’s so wrong with a bit of fluff?
When Kenna watches mysteries, she’s always on the lookout for clues. She wants to figure out who did it.
I don’t give a darn who did it.
As we sit through a romantic movie, I annoy my wife with questions. “Could he be the one?” I ask. “Do you think he’s good enough for her?”
Even though the films follow a formula, the story still can be told with panache.
My favorite subgenre consists of ice skating movies, such as “Ice Castles” and “The Cutting Edge.” My grandkids can have “Frozen.” I’ll take couples twirling circles around each other.
My middle child constantly mocks me because I revere “Gilmore Girls” and “Anne of Green Gables.”
I also don’t mind sports movies in which the underdog comes out on top. Every time we watch “Rudy,” I cry like a baby.
Can’t a man show his sensitive side? Does it always have to be about spatter analysis?
A show doesn’t have to be about guilt or innocence. It can be about the innocence of love.
My wife says most rom-coms are “so simplistic, it’s painful.”
I don’t feel any pain. I even like the music montages that showcase the magic of love. The best one is in “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad,” when we listen to “I’m Into Something Good” as Frank Drebin and Jane Spencer realize they are meant for each other.
As a matter of fact, today is my birthday. My wife doesn’t know this yet, but tonight, I think we’ll enjoy a rom-com doubleheader.
It’ll be great watching two separate couples somehow — against all odds — find their soul mates.
Isn’t that romantic?
And no one will die.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
