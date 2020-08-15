Apparently, there are two types of young people.
One group loses their cellphones all the time. The other doesn’t.
My middle child has lost or broken his phone two dozen times.
Bryan, who’s 34, actually was feeling good about himself because he hadn’t permanently misplaced a phone for more than a year. That streak ended last weekend, when his Samsung Galaxy S10 ended up in a river, never to be seen again.
Bryan, who is still technically a bachelor, likes the night life.
“A big problem with me is leaving them in Ubers or leaving them at a bar, or leaving them somewhere just because I’m kind of forgetful, or dropping them in a river, or having them stolen from me,” he says.
I asked Bryan if most 34-year-old American men lose their phones as much as he has.
“I’m not proud of this, but I have to be on the high end of the spectrum,” he said.
How often has his 37-year-old brother had a phone disappear? “I don’t think he’s ever lost his phone,” Bryan says.
Benj is content with an older phone. Because it never vanishes, he doesn’t have any reason to upgrade, Bryan says.
Bryan says his tendency to lose phones is due to his happy-go-lucky, absent-minded personality. People who hold onto their phones tend to be dull, Bryan says.
My wife says Bryan has settled down from his party animal days.
Bryan says he now loses his phone annually instead of quarterly. “It’s gotten a lot better,” he says.
Getting a replacement isn’t much of a problem, he says. He pays a company called Asurion $33 a month. When his phone goes walkabout, he gets a refurbished model for $250. “It’s a pain for me but it’s not a devastating loss when I lose it,” he said. The new phone arrives within 24 hours.
Interestingly, Bryan’s fiancee has lost or destroyed her phone as many times as he has.
When she was younger, Kel lost her phone on a quarterly basis. Once she turned 30, it “turned into more of an annual habit.”
Her parents were concerned about her for awhile.
Her dad was understanding. He would say, “Oh, my poor little princess, lost another one.”
But her mother didn’t handle it as well. “Oh my gosh. Again Kel?” she would say.
Kel’s career totals are similar to Bryan’s. Aren’t they a good match?
But Kel’s phones have been ruined more often than they’ve gone missing.
You rarely lose two phones the same way, Bryan says.
One time, Kel’s phone spent 60 seconds in the washing machine. “But it was already done.”
Another time, she jumped into a pool with her phone stuck in her bathing suit.
Doesn’t she dry it out with rice? “Oh, I’ve tried it. It doesn’t work,” she says.
Like Bryan, Kel has a sibling who’s never lost a phone.
“She’s always just kind of had it together,” Kel says of her sister.
When Bryan and Kel have had a phone go astray, alcohol usually has been involved. “For me, it’s almost exclusively been a drinking thing,” Bryan says.
Bryan also has trouble holding onto his glasses. But in that way, he’s not unique. His sister is the same way. When you buy glasses online, Bryan says, they cost only $25.
Bryan also points out that he’s not only one who’s destroyed a cellphone.
He says mobile devices are ruined in many ways.
“Sometimes you’re driving down the street and it falls into your open coffee,” Bryan said.
That comment was a direct shot at me. My iPhone went kerplunk into a cup of coffee while I was driving. Twice.
I never hear the end of it from my kids, who are appalled I didn’t have a lid on my cup.
I guess you don’t have to be fun-loving to destroy a cellphone. It also can happen to squares.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.