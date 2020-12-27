Spending limits: Unnecessary government overreach

Gov. Pete Ricketts, very recently, said that a “big priority” for the 2021 Nebraska Legislature session is going to be approving spending limits on schools across the state. This comes in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, one that has stretched school resources to their limits, staff members past the edge and students into never before seen emotional and educational issues. Yet, Gov. Ricketts thinks spending limits are appropriate.

The simplest argument against such an overreach was best echoed by Sen. Adam Morfeld in a tweet:

“We already have spending limits on schools — it’s called the local school board.”

Imagine this for a moment: Your job is to manage your department. Staffing, supplies, other expenses. You ensure that you stay within your budget, without overspending or underspending. An email crosses your inbox, from the CEO. A new policy is being enacted, and all of your spending must be restricted further. You already serve that role and yet, you are being limited.