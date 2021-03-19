Split-screen America: Children at border overtake Biden’s ‘Help Is Here’ tour on cable news

After a big buildup, President Joe Biden began his “Help Is Here” tour in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. But as the day wore on, cable news became more focused on what was happening in Texas with the arrival of more and more child and teen immigrants.

And, in truth, despite the landmark nature of the legislation Biden was touting on his trip, the border story felt like news, while the tour seemed like a political photo op. By dinnertime, the border story was filled with questions and analyses as to whether Biden’s promises of a more humane immigration policy than his predecessor contributed to the surge in young immigrants.

In an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, Biden was asked whether he needed to say more clearly that immigrants should not come to the border.

“Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over,” Biden said. “Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

In response to the analyses that suggested he was in some way responsible for the surge, Biden said, “The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come,’ because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,’ here’s the deal, they’re not.”