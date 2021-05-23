Standing up in tribute to our veterans

Following the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln and the U.S. government realized the great number of indigent or disabled veterans who needed care after their service to the country. In fact, the United States has provided care for the nation’s veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War.
In 1884 organized meetings involving veterans and led by Gov. John Thayer were held to determine the best location for a veterans home in Nebraska.
Community leaders lobbied hard to locate the home in Grand Island. In 1887 the Legislature passed a resolution to locate and establish a home in Nebraska, with the Grand Island Board of Trade asked to find the ideal site for construction. An all-out, fast-track effort was made to raise the money needed to purchase the 640 acres required by the state. The Grand Island community delivered on its promise, the land was acquired and donated to the state, and the first building was dedicated in June of 1888.
Most of the land was farmed to provide food stocks for veteran residents and generate income for the facility’s operation. Generations of veterans lived out the remainder of their lives in the Grand Island Veterans Home, working on the farm, socializing, worshiping, receiving care for all levels of need and eventually finding their final resting place in the Grand Island Veterans Home Cemetery.
Throughout all the years, the community of Grand Island carried on with the same passion and compassion for veterans as their forebearers who fought valiantly to locate the home in Grand Island.
Now, with the home moved to Kearney, the cemetery is our primary focus, and we are making an all-out effort to provide the $750,000 state funding requirement to secure the $7.5 million in federal funds to build the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery, which will be constructed on land to the north and east side of the existing cemetery.
The 1,400 veterans buried there have consecrated the seven acres of that hallowed ground and the 20 additional acres donated by the city of Grand Island will provide for space for future generations of veterans and their spouses. The cemetery improvements will be made in full compliance with federal cemetery and national shrine standards. The standards will be uniformly applied to the existing cemetery, including realignment and replacement of damaged grave markers, and the two cemetery areas will be compatibly joined.
We have a long way to go to meet our funding goal by the Aug. 1 deadline. The Hall County Hero Flight is the lead nonprofit organization for the fund drive. To date, just over $250,000 in donations and commitments have been pooled. I will ascend the Hall County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, to begin a 64-hour courthouse challenge in support of our veterans. I have donated $10,000 to help the cause and will match each $10 donated with $1 of mine, up to $10,000.
I have gone up on top of the courthouse many times to symbolize the sacrifice our veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam made for us. I also want to acknowledge and honor the sacrifice made by our Gulf and Afghan War veterans. This time the cause is to raise funds to honor our fallen veterans and their spouses in a 75-mile radius of Grand Island. Veterans residing outside of the area can also request to be buried in Grand Island.
The deadline for the funds to be raised is Aug. 1, so please join me in giving generously to honor our veterans. This tribute to our veterans will demonstrate that we as a community will forever cherish their memory and service to our nation and the cause of freedom.
Donations may be made to: The Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust, Grand Island, NE 68801 or taken to any Five Points Bank location. A donation receptacle will also be placed in front of the courthouse during Memorial weekend. Your donation to the Hero Flight 501(c)(3) is tax deductible.
Gary Quandt of Grand Island is a Hall County commissioner and supporter of veterans causes.