Standing up in tribute to our veterans

Now, with the home moved to Kearney, the cemetery is our primary focus, and we are making an all-out effort to provide the $750,000 state funding requirement to secure the $7.5 million in federal funds to build the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery, which will be constructed on land to the north and east side of the existing cemetery.

The 1,400 veterans buried there have consecrated the seven acres of that hallowed ground and the 20 additional acres donated by the city of Grand Island will provide for space for future generations of veterans and their spouses. The cemetery improvements will be made in full compliance with federal cemetery and national shrine standards. The standards will be uniformly applied to the existing cemetery, including realignment and replacement of damaged grave markers, and the two cemetery areas will be compatibly joined.

We have a long way to go to meet our funding goal by the Aug. 1 deadline. The Hall County Hero Flight is the lead nonprofit organization for the fund drive. To date, just over $250,000 in donations and commitments have been pooled. I will ascend the Hall County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, to begin a 64-hour courthouse challenge in support of our veterans. I have donated $10,000 to help the cause and will match each $10 donated with $1 of mine, up to $10,000.