Student column: It’s holiday time once again

Ho! Ho! Ho! December is finally here.

Christmas, dare I say one of the greatest holidays of all time, is coming full speed ahead. It’s time to turn on the heater, grab a cup of hot cocoa, sit back and relax.

A few weeks ago the smell of turkey filled the air, but the cold has started to take over. We’ve started bringing out our snow jackets and praying for snow days. Just a few days ago, ice froze the roads and our wishes came true.

The day school was canceled, my sister and I stayed inside watching “Home Alone” and “The Grinch” bundled up in our warmest pajamas and largest blankets. We made the most out of our time by playing Just Dance and watching our favorite shows.

Before we know it, we’ll be shoveling snow from our driveways and building snowmen with carrot noses. Colorful lights have already gone up and I can already smell the Christmas cookies baking inside my grandma’s oven.

Amazon wish lists are getting sent out and notifications ding as I receive everyone else’s. Stores get raided as people rush to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

This year I asked for books. I didn’t ask for much, but books can get pretty expensive after you start adding them up.

My mom definitely sighed when I gave her my Christmas list. She always tells me she would’ve chosen clothes or jewelry if she was in my shoes, but books are a must during Christmas time.

Radio stations have started playing all of the Christmas tunes they know: “Feliz Navidad,” Jingle Bells, “All I want for Christmas is You” and plenty more. All of them are iconic numbers that get stuck in my head for weeks.

One song I will personally never forget is “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer.” It reminds me of the times we watched the movie as elementary students.

Christmas has always been a magical holiday to me. At school, we would have Christmas Around the World and make crafts for our parents, watch movies and eat a great lunch.

Even now, when I forget how fun Christmas used to be, I’m constantly reminded by my siblings and friends how special it can be.

Not only do we get presents from our loved ones, but we get to spend time with them and take a break from the things in our lives that bring us down.

For one, I am excited to finally have more time to focus on myself and rest. Finals week is a stressful period for many students and I’m ready for all of it to be over.

I can already imagine the activities I’ll be doing during this break: Watching movies with my sister, eating a bunch of junk food and sleeping in until 10.

Our Christmas tree went up the day after Thanksgiving. We would have had it up sooner, but my mom made us wait: “We’re not going to be those people,” she told us.

My family doesn’t usually have a theme for our Christmas tree, but we wanted to try and decorate it nicely this year. We bought big red flowers and put up gold, silver, and red decorations we still have from last year.

My sister, who wanted the tree up the most, did not want to help fluff it. She only wanted to decorate it, so my dad, mom and I did the hard work. She got to put up the ornaments and hang the tinsel on our tree.

I have to say we did a pretty good job.

Everytime I see our tree, my mood goes up a little bit and my day seems more cheerful. I think these moments are some of the most special ones that come every time during Christmas.

These activities are just some that remind me that Christmas is a time of believing; a time of hope and family, cheer and so much more.

I’ve always taken for granted the time my family spent together during holidays in the past, but growing older has made me realize that these are the moments I live for.

Even if there’ll be some gossiping involved at our family Christmas party and someone will most likely end up getting hurt, I’m excited to be spending time with the crazy bunch I call family.