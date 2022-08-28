STUDENT VIEW: School rules, but controversy sparks

Rows of pencils and notebooks line the walls in stores everywhere as summer comes to end and the new school year begins.

I am both excited to finish this year on a good note, but already exhausted just thinking about having to apply to colleges and universities.

I know students will agree that we’ve gotten a little used to late nights and sleeping in all day. It’s definitely going to take me a few days to get back into the swing of things and stop procrastinating.

The student body at Grand Island Senior High has been recently hit with many new rules that a lot of students are finding difficult to follow and understand. I wanted to write about some of the concerns students are having about this school year and explain them to the readers who are interested.

The dress code this year has gotten stricter and our principals are adamant on catching students who show too much skin. I’ve never really been able to understand why we have to have a dress code.

I’ve seen many of my friends and classmates question whether they can wear a simple pair of shorts that cover everything because they are afraid they will be dress-coded for not following the rules.

I understand how wearing a bikini would be inappropriate, but wearing a simple pair of shorts and getting dress-coded is a little unfair.

The main students who are getting dress-coded in the school are girls for wearing crop tops, shorts, skirts and dresses. These are everyday pieces of clothing for the summer that are getting banned because other people think it is a distraction to their learning.

Schools don’t always take into account that students don’t have everything the school deems appropriate in their closet. Bodies are also all kinds of different shapes and sizes, so the length of clothing can be different depending on the person wearing the item.

For example, two students are wearing the same exact pair of shorts but one of the students has longer legs and therefore gets dress-coded but the other student is just fine.

Dress codes in general make it hard on students who want to express themselves freely.

I believe that we should be wearing school appropriate clothing but should not need to worry about wearing a pair of shorts or crop top that we already have in our closets.

Another new rule that is being enforced in a lot of schools are e-hall passes.

E-hall passes are an online application that allow the school to put a limit on the number of students who go out of the classroom at a time.

They help keep track of where students are in the building and make sure that students aren’t spending too much of their time away from class. They usually set an automatic timer to make sure students don’t overuse their pass.

At our school the set number of passes is about 40, but because there are about 2,500 students I think that we should add more passes at a time so that more students can use the restroom and see the nurse without having to worry about not being able to go.

Teachers are often teaching their class and not paying attention to their computers, so students usually have to wait a long time before they can leave.

Eventually, I believe that we will be able to adapt and this will become our new normal. I’ve already seen many students use them and they work really well for some but not for others.

They are a good addition to have for safety purposes and making sure students come back to their classes without leading astray.

The last rule that I want to mention is about the freedom to walk around in certain hallways and only being able to use certain areas for open block periods.

As a senior, it is a little upsetting to see that we have not been allowed to sit at the tables that are set outside of classrooms or outside of the school offices, but I understand why they might not want us there.

There were freshmen and sophomores last year who skipped class and pretended to be juniors and seniors, so I understand why they want to have restrictions. It is just sad to think that one person could ruin it for the whole school.

There are students who feel more passionate about these rules but I believe it is something that we should talk about as a community.

Being able to ensure that students in the school are safe is a good thing, but I think we need to be able to come to an agreement that suits both the administrators and students.

The best way to fix these misconceptions is to talk about them with the students.

School might not seem fun to a lot of high school students right now but there are reasons that some of the rules exist and as time goes by I hope we start to realize that some rules should and shouldn’t be kept.