Studies show few people with mental illness are prone to violence

After each horrific mass murder, be it at Buffalo, New York, or Uvalde, Texas, there were outcries, especially from politicians, that “mental health is a large contributor” to violence. Some would directly declare “mental illness pulls the trigger.”

The mass shooting is beyond words, and the carnage is so senseless that it defies humanity, and it seems easy to exclaim what sane mind would commit a crime to which heaven and earth would wail against.

The media, social and mainstream, and the public quickly chime in and mental illness is blamed.

No, America does not have a monopoly of mental illness. Mental illness exists around the world. Every country has it. Yet, America remains the number one ranking in mass shooting among industrialized and developed countries between the years of 1998 to present. In recent years, America’s data actually shot up.

The National Alliance of the Mentally Ill indicated “If this were a mental health issue and this was the only issue involved here, what you would see is roughly the same number of mass shootings around the world and we’re not seeing that.”

Forty years of research show that only 5% of violence in United States can be attributed to mental illness. In other words, even if the proportion of violence caused by mental disorders was prevented, approximately 95% of violence that currently occurs would continue.

In fact, few people with mental issues are violent. The most commonly diagnosed mental disorders — depression and anxiety, for example — are not associated with violence. And research has repeatedly found that severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, does not predict future violence.

Moreover, people experiencing mental illness are much more likely to be victims of violence.

The American Psychological Association estimates that 1 out of 5 adults in United States has a diagnosable mental illness. According to the 2020 census, this is roughly 52 millions adults. These tens of millions of Americans are not full of hatred, racism, isolation, despair and self- loathing. Conflating mental illness with terrorism is inaccurate and impedes progress on either area. There is no factual link between mental illness and violence against others.

Mental illness is not an excuse for bad, aggressive or violent behavior. Crime and psychology — the two are not synonymous. Hate is not a mental illness. Neither is murder.

The U.S. mental health system is far from perfect. Mental illness is certainly a problem in this country. Our patients, friends and family members with mental illness deserve better than to be America’s scapegoat. So between “call for actions” and “offers of thoughts and prayers,” politicians, media and the public should not perpetuate baseless stereotypes that people with mental disorders are dangerous.

Blaming mass shootings on mental illness, instead of discussing factors that are actually predictive of violence — such as substance abuse, childhood physical abuse, intimate partner violence, easy access to assault weapons — prevents meaningful change. At a time when change is imperative, further scapegoating of mental health is unwarranted, counterproductive and harmful.

Anne Buettner is a psychologist associate, licensed marriage and family therapist, and licensed independent mental health practitioner in private practice at Grand Island. Her website is www.annebuettner.com/ . She is also legislative chair of Nebraska Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.