Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s progress on concussions

Football’s reckoning is far from over. During the 2013 season, the year after Seau’s suicide, NFL players suffered 229 concussions. During the 2019 season, the most recent season with available data, NFL players suffered 224 concussions. Despite the league’s efforts to take the head out of the game — some four dozen rule changes over the past 15 years in the name of players’ health and safety — the sport will never be concussion-proof. Nobody would watch the National Flag Football League. We love the National Football League, even knowing the game can bring disastrous lifelong consequences. Danger is part of the allure.

These improvements are incremental, certainly, around things such as safer helmets and more rigorous return-to-play protocols after concussions. And they do not tackle the subconcussive hits that occur on every single football play — lesser hits to the head that pile up over time and may contribute to the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy.